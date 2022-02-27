COLUMN: Trying to understand the impact of a Russian madman

Putin wisely appeared to get cozy with China and its president, Xi Jinping, last fall. Getting China’s blessing, we can assume, was key for Putin to move on Ukraine. Rest assured, however, that Xi is watching closely—and learning—from events in recent months. Putin’s lust for Ukraine is perhaps matched by China’s desire to force Taiwan to officially become a part of the mainland.

To state that China covets Taiwan is to state long standing knowledge. Now China’s aggression simmers closer to reality. In international politics, one event impacts many others, so the fallout from Putin’s aggression will take years to shake out. Making a prediction is beyond the scope of this column.

When an administration is as short-sighted as that of Biden, however, taking a long view is asking too much, whether regarding the energy sector or police reform. Knee-jerk governance—based on the whims of people who have no real understanding of the consequences—brings pain and suffering on those supposedly being helped. Again, check inflation figures over the last year. Or crime trends. Or the price of gas.

Biden’s policies have put him in a situation where wiggling free from messes he has created will be difficult. And he has nearly three years to make a bad presidency even worse.