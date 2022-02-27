COLUMN: Trying to understand the impact of a Russian madman

With all eyes on Vladimir Putin and his lustful moves on Ukraine, the overriding question is how we got to this point. The history of mankind is replete with examples of madmen maneuvering armies in ways that puzzle ordinary people, but the world we live in is subject to the whims of insanity like never before. The real tragedy may be the ways in which this country has enabled Putin and his ilk to have out-sized influence on American society.
When Joe Biden was inaugurated, he signaled his priorities by allowing the likes of Bernie Sanders and other progressives to dictate policy. Climate worship became a battle cry. The notion that this country is racist to its core began to frame every move by the Biden administration, from the idiotic idea that highways reflect white supremacy to the idea that the military needed training to offset white supremacy. If Lady Liberty had a personality, it was one of self-loathing and shame. Chaos ensued, backed by a heavy dose of stupid moves that were epitomized by the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Vladimir Putins of the world took notice. American society for the last year has appeared to be in turmoil, framed by a lack of respect for law enforcement and a lack of concern for military strength. Joe Biden became Barack Obama on steroids. Obama, lest we forget, sent blankets to Ukraine in response to that country’s request for assistance in fighting Russia-supported separatists.
According to CNN, the late Senator John McCain, of Arizona, said this in 2015: “The Ukrainians are being slaughtered and we’re sending blankets and meals. Blankets don’t do well against Russian tanks.” This was in the year following Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
Fast forward seven years and Putin is on the move in a bigger way. We can point fingers and huff and puff all we want, but the point of no return—at least for three more years—has been reached on the international front. Peace through strength never held such relevance.
Domestically, we’ve been told that sacrifice from American citizens will be required as Russia advances on Ukraine. Really? Have we not sacrificed enough over the last year, from runaway inflation posting historic numbers to pump gas approaching four dollars per gallon?
Now is the time to restore this country’s energy independence, something Biden glibly erased to appease climate alarmists. This is not about protecting the climate—it is now about national security.
The other view of the situation in Ukraine suggests that we have no vested interest in what happens there. That seems to be more than a little naïve, however, considering the vast territory Putin is poised to claim from a U.S. ally. Comparisons have been made to Hitler’s moves prior to World War II. God help us if Hitler’s madness proves to be analogous to the here and now.
Putin wisely appeared to get cozy with China and its president, Xi Jinping, last fall. Getting China’s blessing, we can assume, was key for Putin to move on Ukraine. Rest assured, however, that Xi is watching closely—and learning—from events in recent months. Putin’s lust for Ukraine is perhaps matched by China’s desire to force Taiwan to officially become a part of the mainland.
To state that China covets Taiwan is to state long standing knowledge. Now China’s aggression simmers closer to reality. In international politics, one event impacts many others, so the fallout from Putin’s aggression will take years to shake out. Making a prediction is beyond the scope of this column.
When an administration is as short-sighted as that of Biden, however, taking a long view is asking too much, whether regarding the energy sector or police reform. Knee-jerk governance—based on the whims of people who have no real understanding of the consequences—brings pain and suffering on those supposedly being helped. Again, check inflation figures over the last year. Or crime trends. Or the price of gas.
Biden’s policies have put him in a situation where wiggling free from messes he has created will be difficult. And he has nearly three years to make a bad presidency even worse.
Reactive federal policy in diplomacy is to have no policy at all, especially if deterrence is the goal. Biden, we were told, was a foreign policy guru, someone who would make amends for the supposedly inept policies of his predecessor. By now we’ve learned that his reputation as a statesman was greatly exaggerated.
Meanwhile, numerous experts and media preeners have expressed opinions on the Ukraine situation in recent weeks. It is easy to dismiss some of it as normal over-reaction, particularly among politicians on both ends of the political spectrum.
Nonetheless, it’s difficult for average Americans to comprehend solutions or calculate long-term effects of events like those unfolding in Ukraine. We can listen, absorb, form our own opinions, and hope for a positive outcome, one that has minimal impact on the U.S. and the world. Ultimately, however, only the measure of time will provide answers.
The key takeaway is this: At a key point in history, we are led by a man who appears to have no real grasp on how to handle his responsibilities. We’ve had a full year to see that in action, with numerous examples.
In the annals of U.S. history, Joe Biden is a sad figure, one to be pitied and reviled in equal measures. Let’s hope and pray that history does not view this country in the same way.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.