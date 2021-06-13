COLUMN: Turn to God’s word for help

"Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it." (Luke 11:28)

Several years ago, I had a meeting in Washington, D.C. and heard a surprisingly honest and sincere speech by then Ohio Congressman, John Kasich.

It’s been a while so you may not remember Kasich when he was in Washington. He was a nine-term Congressman and became Chairman of the House Budget Committee when the Republicans gained control of Congress in 1994. He won so much acclaim for balancing the federal budget that he ran a short-lived campaign for president in 1999. Kasich later served for eight years as Governor of Ohio. Indeed, he is a distinguished public servant.

Back to his speech. It wasn’t being made with usual measure of rhetoric that you hear from a power broker and politician like Kasich. He had decided to call it quits. Frankly, it was refreshing to see someone of Kasich’s stature admit that he too was frustrated by all of the lobbying and special interests that seemed to be winning out.