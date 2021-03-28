COLUMN: Twelve steps toward a new America

6. Make identity—race, sexual orientation, nationality, gender—the single most important trait in all facets of society, from government positions to normal hiring practices in everyday jobs. This one has been creeping up for years, erasing merit in hiring and instead leading to the selection of members from favored groups rather than qualified candidates. The end result is resentment and division.

7. Destroy entire industries—including thousands of jobs—to support the Green New Deal and appease the climate cultists. Biden did this on his first day, as promised, cancelling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. He also temporarily suspended drilling on federal lands, the first step in what promises to be an arduous process if and when drilling is reinstated. This part helps to explain the drastic increase in pump gas since Biden was inaugurated, something previously addressed in this column. Restrict supply, or place controls on the delivery of goods, and run the risk of increasing the price.

8. Gain control of the media. Democrats, of course, have had major news outlets in their corner for years. All of the above steps, in fact, are enabled and often encouraged by this simple fact. Tune in to CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS or read the New York Times or Washington Post on any given day and it’s easy to understand how millions of voters can be duped by radicals.