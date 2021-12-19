COLUMN; Two babes in the manger?

The children tore the paper and carefully laid strips in the manger for straw. Small squares of flannel, cut from a worn-out nightgown, were used for the baby’s blanket and a doll-like baby was cut from tan felt that the missionary had brought with him.

The missionary went from table to table to watch the children as they worked on their mangers. He noticed that little Misha had two babies in his manger. The missionary motioned for the translator to inquire with Misha as to why there were two babies in his manger.

Crossing his arms in front of him and looking at his completed manger scene, the child began to repeat the story as if he had heard it a hundred times. In fact, he related Saint Luke’s account about as accurately as any of us would probably have done, until he came to the part where Mary put the Christ Child in the manger.

Misha told the translator, “And when Mary laid the baby in the manger, Jesus looked at me and asked me if I had a place to stay. I told him that I have no mamma and I have no papa, so I don’t have any place to stay. Then Jesus told me I could stay with him. But I told him I couldn’t because I didn’t have a gift to give him like everybody else did.”