COLUMN: Two brothers, two different journeys

Marshall and Nathan are brothers, and young family friends of mine. I have been friends with their parents for ions. I have known both boys, since they were born. These brothers are currently preparing for two very different pathways of life.

The older brother, Marshall, is traveling abroad to participate in a structured, but exciting, internship itinerary. Marshall's ultimate goal is to figure out what type of career he would like to pursue. He hopes to declare a college major, when he returns home from his travels.

Nathan will be attending a highly competitive computer science program at a large university, nearby. Nathan was one of many students to be almost immediately offered acceptance into this program, while he was still in high school.

I am proud of both of these young men. I selected a note card for Marshall, and a high school graduation card, for Nathan. At first, I thought my inserted handwritten note to Nathan would be the more lengthy of the two notes. I was wrong. The note to Marshall turned out to be more substantial and inspirational.

In Nathan's high school graduation card, I encouraged him to continue with his academic successes and community volunteer projects.