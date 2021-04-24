COLUMN: Two brothers, two different journeys

Marshall and Nathan are brothers, and young family friends of mine. I have been friends with their parents for ions. I have known both boys, since they were born. These brothers are currently preparing for two very different pathways of life.
The older brother, Marshall, is traveling abroad to participate in a structured, but exciting, internship itinerary. Marshall's ultimate goal is to figure out what type of career he would like to pursue. He hopes to declare a college major, when he returns home from his travels.
Nathan will be attending a highly competitive computer science program at a large university, nearby. Nathan was one of many students to be almost immediately offered acceptance into this program, while he was still in high school.
I am proud of both of these young men. I selected a note card for Marshall, and a high school graduation card, for Nathan. At first, I thought my inserted handwritten note to Nathan would be the more lengthy of the two notes. I was wrong. The note to Marshall turned out to be more substantial and inspirational.
In Nathan's high school graduation card, I encouraged him to continue with his academic successes and community volunteer projects.
The theme of Marshall's note was to rely on his own intuition. I shared with Marshall, "YOUR OWN choices are usually the BEST choices."
Most of my decisions have been made on my own. I have reveled in many of my positive outcomes.
Marshall and Nathan have earned The Boy Scouts of America's highest award, the coveted Eagle Scout Award. To me, this achievement is a testimony of these young men’s intelligence, endurance, and discipline.
As the brothers begin to pack for their journeys, I have faith that Marshall and Nathan's different opportunities will provide them with the following: personal satisfaction, stronger character, and hopefully, great joy in all aspects of their lives.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.