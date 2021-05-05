COLUMN: Two North Carolina Black owned barbecue restaurants make an expert’s favorites list

Though the decor is far from fancy, there is something hanging on their wall that many popular barbecue places lack: a certificate from the Campaign for Real Barbecue attesting that the Backyard meets the standards of the very few barbecue restaurants that cook their barbecue slowly over wood coals.

I should have included Grady’s in “Roadside Eateries.” But it seemed too far from the main highways. Big mistake. Grady’s is in Dudley, just a few miles south of Goldsboro and only a 15-mile detour from I-40 on U.S. 117.

Steve Grady, 86, and his wife, Gerri,76, have been owning and running Grady’s since 1986. In addition to the classic barbecue Mr. Grady cooks slowly over hot coals in the pit building behind the restaurant, there is, thanks to Mrs. Grady, a full menu of home cooked black-eyed peas, cabbage, butter beans, and coleslaw, so good that some visitors simply order a vegetable plate.

Mr. Grady has been talking about retirement for a long time. So if you want to eat at the state’s only Black-owned, wood-coals-cooking, whole hog restaurant, you had better hurry.

