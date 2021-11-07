COLUMN: Unchecked sin is like a silent and deadly disease

Sin has the same effect. In fact, the damage it can do is played out in the life of David. In the 38th Psalm, he begged God. “O Lord,” he said, “do not rebuke me in your wrath, nor chasten me in your hot displeasure! For your arrows pierce me deeply, and your hand presses me down. There is no soundness in my flesh because of your anger, nor any health in my bones because of my sin.” (Psalm 38:1-3)

David finally realized that sin in his life was killing him. Just like the experience with my doctor, David finally realized that he couldn’t hide what he was doing from God. He also realized that only God could ultimately save him from the life he was living.

My diabetes was not going to get better until I allowed my doctor to become a part of my solution. But I had to make the first move. I had to go to him and be honest with what was going on with my life. Only THEN could he help me.

And so it is with sin. It, too, will lead to death if it goes unchecked. David realized that he could not hide the sin in his life from God. But he had to make the first move in order to allow God to become part of the solution. He decided to visit the One to whom we often refer as the “Great Physician”.

There are no degrees of sin. No one sin is worse than another. If gone unchecked, unconfessed sin can ultimately lead to spiritual death. David decided that he was no longer willing to take that chance. He finally understood that but for the mercy of God, none of us has a chance!