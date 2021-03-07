COLUMN: Unintended consequences will define Biden administration

Joe Biden’s spate of executive orders during his first days in office made it clear that his administration would be aggressive in setting a new standard for the reach and oversight of the federal government. Biden even said before taking office that he would be the most progressive president in modern history.
What does that mean for the average American? Life in this country will be different, especially for members of the middle class, as Biden’s policies attempt to reshape society.
Below are three areas where consumers will suffer the impact of Biden’s administration—provided the more radical members have their way.
The minimum wage
Wage law is one of the most discussed and controversial parts of the economy, but it’s important to consider all sides of the argument. On a practical level, why wouldn’t someone making $7.25 per hour (the current minimum wage) desire a pay increase that would more than double their income? Very few people would refuse that offer. Conversely, many politicians are eager to make that happen for their constituents.
Most minimum wage jobs, however, are not career destinations but rather entry-level positions intended to be launching pads to better, higher paying jobs. Prior to COVID 19, opportunities were at unprecedented levels for those positions, at entry-level wages and above.
A higher minimum wage, however, would restrict the opportunity for many to enter the workplace, particularly young workers who often fill those jobs. Saddled with higher labor costs, businesses often chose to offer fewer entry-level opportunities.
Also, the impact of forcing businesses to undergo such a large increase in labor costs could be catastrophic, particularly for small businesses and especially when those businesses may be reeling from the economic effects of a pandemic. Even a business owner with a minimal number of employees would be challenged and likely approach the situation in one or more of three ways—either by laying off employees, by reducing the number of hours worked by existing employees, or by increasing prices. Either choice would eliminate the gains supposedly engendered by a higher minimum.
The phasing in of a higher wage over time has been considered, but even a small increase could be challenging for mom-and-pop businesses. The full $15 per hour is projected to be in place by 2025, so the increase would be $7.75 over four years—no small amount for those looking to meet payroll.
James Sherk, a former research fellow in labor economics at the Heritage Foundation, has pointed out that advocates of a higher minimum wage see it as a mere transfer of profits from business owner to employees.
“Reality is not so simple,” Sherk wrote in a 2017 paper. “Economic research consistently finds that businesses pass minimum-wage costs on to their customers through price increases.”
“Consequently,” wrote Sherk, “minimum-wage increases do little to redistribute wealth. Some low-income families benefit from higher wages, but many more low-income families are hurt by higher prices.”
The Congressional Budget Office recently released a report addressing the wage increase. A few main points are worth considering:
• By 2025, according to estimates from the report, 1.4 million jobs would be lost although the number of people lifted out of poverty would be 900,000.
• The deficit would increase by $54 billion by 2031.
• Higher prices for goods and services would contribute to increased federal spending.
This is not a complicated issue—Economics 101—and numerous economists have studied the topic. Google “minimum wage laws” with the name “Thomas Sowell” or “Walt Williams” for an in-depth look.
The energy sector
Consumers have already experienced the impact of over-reliance on non-traditional energy sources, namely wind and solar. In Texas last month we witnessed the danger of relying too heavily on wind turbines to generate electricity, as freezing temperatures left turbines unable to function.
Meanwhile, California has become the poster child of inefficient energy production (as well as many other failed progressive fantasies). Last summer’s rolling blackouts in that state serve as a reminder that wind and solar energy sources are remarkably inefficient in times of high demand.
Notably, the focus on renewables has come at the expense of natural gas and nuclear energy, either of which could have prevented last summer’s blackouts.
Especially troubling for the other 49 states, considering Biden’s energy goals, is that clean energy initiatives in California have created exorbitant prices. According to an article on Forbes.com by Michael Schellenberg last summer, “California saw its electricity prices rise six times more than the rest of the United States from 2011 to 2019, due to its huge expansion of renewables.”
Alex Epstein, as president and founder of Center for Industrial Progress, has studied energy issues extensively and has written a book on the topic, “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels.”
Epstein made several noteworthy points on his website, www.industrialprogress.com. I’ve listed two below.
• “Energy schemes around the world based on ‘unreliables’—solar and wind—have been driving up electricity costs, harming economies, destroying domestic industries, and harming consumers. Germans pay 3X U.S. electricity prices to get one-third of their electricity from solar and wind.”
• “Joe Biden says that forcing Americans to rely on unreliable solar and wind will help middle-class Americans. But the cost of energy drives the cost of everything. Skyrocketing energy costs will drive skyrocketing food, housing, healthcare, and transportation costs.”
The regulatory meance
As the previously mentioned executive orders indicate, the heavy hand of the federal government under Biden’s watch will reach into many areas of society, from what we say and read to how we navigate the many choices of everyday life. The Biden administration, in fact, may become known for the many choices that will be TAKEN AWAY in a country that has long been a model of freedom and opportunity.
The administration has issued dictates on housing, immigration policy advocating open borders, a Covid relief bill chock full of wasteful spending, transgender issues, and suppression of free speech.
All will come at a heavy cost for Americans as consumers and as lovers of liberty.
Writing for the Foundation for Economic Education, Daniel Kowalski recently addressed Biden’s proposal to provide government assistance to home buyers. This idea is expressed on Biden’s website as “Housing should be a right, not a privilege.”
One of the key points Kowalski made in the article (“Why Biden’s plan to help make housing affordable will make it more expensive”) has universal application in terms of government’s role in free markets.
“When the federal government steps in with a plan to make something more accessible and affordable there is always a backfire,” wrote Kowalski. “For example, the cost of college tuition has exploded over the past three decades because of government guaranteed student loans.”
Kowalski pointed out that many of Biden’s plans are mere “reincarnations” of old plans. Once implemented, he wrote, “The rich and connected will get richer and some people on the bottom will also benefit, but it will be at the expense of the middle class and U.S. taxpayers.”
As with most policies of progressive do-gooders, the law of unintended consequences will taint the actions of the Biden administration at every turn.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.