COLUMN: Unintended consequences will define Biden administration

A higher minimum wage, however, would restrict the opportunity for many to enter the workplace, particularly young workers who often fill those jobs. Saddled with higher labor costs, businesses often chose to offer fewer entry-level opportunities.

Also, the impact of forcing businesses to undergo such a large increase in labor costs could be catastrophic, particularly for small businesses and especially when those businesses may be reeling from the economic effects of a pandemic. Even a business owner with a minimal number of employees would be challenged and likely approach the situation in one or more of three ways—either by laying off employees, by reducing the number of hours worked by existing employees, or by increasing prices. Either choice would eliminate the gains supposedly engendered by a higher minimum.

The phasing in of a higher wage over time has been considered, but even a small increase could be challenging for mom-and-pop businesses. The full $15 per hour is projected to be in place by 2025, so the increase would be $7.75 over four years—no small amount for those looking to meet payroll.

James Sherk, a former research fellow in labor economics at the Heritage Foundation, has pointed out that advocates of a higher minimum wage see it as a mere transfer of profits from business owner to employees.