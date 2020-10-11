COLUMN: Unpolluted food for thought

I am the oldest of six kids. My father was a very good man — but he was not what you would call “warm and huggy.” He expected us to pitch in and carry our weight in household chores from about the time the broom was twice as tall as you were, and heaven help you if you didn’t.

One of his favorite lines was: “All behavior has consequences — good behavior has good consequences; bad behavior has bad consequences.” When a bad consequence arose, he would often remind me and my brothers and sisters of the behavior that got us to it. Didn’t do homework? When report cards came around you were reminded of “All behavior has consequences. …” Didn’t tie your shoe? Didn’t check your backpack for your lunch? Late for school because you didn’t keep your bicycle tires pumped up? “All behavior has …” I must confess I heard it a lot.

I am reminded of this as I think back on my last few columns. The most recent one was how each American eats or drinks about a credit card worth of certain types of plastic each week. In spite of this, the plastic industry is free to keep producing this kind of plastic because when they produce it, they have no legal obligation to see that it does not hurt people when disposed of.