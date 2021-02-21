COLUMN: Vaccination progress made, but still a ways to go

As we continue to grapple with this pandemic and work to improve our vaccination efforts, I toured two vaccine deployment locations in Harnett and Moore Counties last week. These visits are important for me to learn what’s happening here at home so when I go to Washington, I am able to advocate for the needs of our community. I also visited a Cabarrus County vaccination site earlier this month, and will continue keeping in touch with our county officials and local health providers to stay up to date with how to best serve our region.

While at Harnett Central Middle School in Angier, I received an update from Harnett County Health Department Director John Rouse, Emergency Services Director Larry Smith, County Manager Paula Stewart, County Commission Vice-Chair Lew Weatherspoon and County Commission Chairman Brooks Matthews. The day I was there, the Middle School administered 980 doses, getting vaccines in arms at a rate of 200 per hour. This was the first time this mass deployment had been used at the Middle School on a day when students were in virtual learning. It’s amazing to see how successful it was and important for us to know that this method can be used in the future as more doses of vaccine become available.