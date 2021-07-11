COLUMN: Vaccination rates by state: It’s all about politics

States that voted for Trump in 2020 have an average vaccination rate of 37.8%. Those states that voted for Biden in 2020 had an average vaccination rate of 50.23%. The difference of 12.43 percentage points is statistically significant, meaning we can reject the null hypotheses that both variables are unrelated to each other.

We thought it might be a different story with Republican governors. After all, among the top 10 vaccinated states, four of them are led by Republican chief executives, including the top two: Vermont and Massachusetts. New Hampshire and Maryland are also among the top 10, along with Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New Mexico and Washington, just ahead of New York, Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii and Minnesota.

But when you look at the 33rd through 51st states, the ones lagging in vaccination rates, you’ll only find two Democratic governors on this list (in Louisiana and North Carolina).

States with a Republican governor have an average vaccination rate of 40.56%. For Democratic governors, their states have an average vaccination rate of 48.17%. Like the other test, this difference of means is statistically significant.