COLUMN: Veterans take center stage

Last week we celebrated one of the most important days of the year — Veterans Day.

As Fort Bragg’s congressman, making sure our veterans, as well as our troops and their families, get the support they deserve is among my top priorities. This is especially critical for our community, as our region has the fastest-growing veteran population in the country.

On Wednesday, I joined veterans and other members of our community at the Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis for a ceremony to honor all those who have served our country. This year, the Cannon Ballers baseball team organized a “Field of Honor” to display 500 American flags at the ballpark, each one carrying the name of a veteran. During the ceremony, all 500 names were read aloud — a moving tribute and reminder that freedom has never been free. It has been paid for by millions of men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform.

We owe them our full support, and I’m proud of all we have accomplished for our veterans.