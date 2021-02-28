COLUMN: Viewpoints on a variety of trending topics

With respect and acknowledgement due to Thomas Sowell, master of a technique he labeled “Random Thoughts,” this week’s column is dedicated to several newsworthy ideas and events.

One of the complaints heard frequently in recent years is that far-left zealots are condescending toward conservatives who favor a traditional approach toward society. I beg to differ. To condescend is to look down on a person, a group or an ideology. My contention is that leftists stand in a zone where their ideas are actually beneath those of traditional Americans—philosophically, morally, ethically—so it’s impossible to condescend from an inferior position. To use a boxing analogy, they’re fighting above their weight class.

The recent brouhaha involving the stock market, and specifically the price and upheaval surrounding GameStop shares, has drawn an idea from the Biden Radicals--we should impose a tax on stock transactions. Of course.

File this one in the Good Grief, What’s Next category. A story in The Atlantic recently drew this headline: “The Pieces on Your Monopoly Board Hold a Dark Secret: The property values of the popular game reflect a legacy of racism and inequality.” So now they’re going after board games. Nothing is safe.