COLUMN: Viewpoints on a variety of trending topics

With respect and acknowledgement due to Thomas Sowell, master of a technique he labeled “Random Thoughts,” this week’s column is dedicated to several newsworthy ideas and events.
One of the complaints heard frequently in recent years is that far-left zealots are condescending toward conservatives who favor a traditional approach toward society. I beg to differ. To condescend is to look down on a person, a group or an ideology. My contention is that leftists stand in a zone where their ideas are actually beneath those of traditional Americans—philosophically, morally, ethically—so it’s impossible to condescend from an inferior position. To use a boxing analogy, they’re fighting above their weight class.
The recent brouhaha involving the stock market, and specifically the price and upheaval surrounding GameStop shares, has drawn an idea from the Biden Radicals--we should impose a tax on stock transactions. Of course.
File this one in the Good Grief, What’s Next category. A story in The Atlantic recently drew this headline: “The Pieces on Your Monopoly Board Hold a Dark Secret: The property values of the popular game reflect a legacy of racism and inequality.” So now they’re going after board games. Nothing is safe.
For nearly all of four years we heard Hillary Clinton whine about the unfairness of the presidential election of 2016, which she lost to Donald Trump. At one point she even called Trump an “illegitimate” president, and her complaints were regularly encouraged by the media. Yet when Trump complains about the election results of 2020, the mainstream media goes berserk. No, I’m not surprised by that, but it’s worth repeating a thousand times because it demonstrates the deep bias within the media.
Speaking of the office of president, several Republicans appear to be poised to run in 2024, or they’re at least being mentioned as possible contenders. There’s Niki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas who ran in 2016, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, whose leadership during the Covid crisis has been splendid. Then there’s Trump. I’m betting the other three are hoping Trump stays out of the race, if they covet the job.
Excuse me if I’m skeptical when so-called experts deny a connection between Biden’s aggressive environmental policies and the recent increase in the price of pump gas. How far has the price advanced? It appears to be twenty-five percent, or more, since Biden began his tenure. Thanks, Biden, Bernie, AOC, and all others who support all or parts of the Green New Deal. Good to know your policies consider the fate of the average American consumer.
Speaking of Biden’s impact on energy, the shutdown of the Keystone XL Pipeline led to the loss of as many as 11,000 jobs, according to some estimates. That’s not to mention $2.2 billion in future lost wages, according to the Distribution Contractors Association, a trade group based in Dallas. The loss of jobs cuts a swath across several industries, including construction contractors and suppliers, as well as the hospitality industry. Billions were already spent in development costs. The Biden Radicals are no doubt still cheering.
The recent troubles of Andrew Cuomo, Democrat governor of New York, are a fine example of what happens when a politician’s ego collides with his role of fostering public safety. His decision to send COVID patients to nursing homes led to needless loss of life. Still, however, he published a book on his supposed leadership during the crisis. The man is the very definition of an egotist, taking self-absorption to a new level. New he’s facing sexual harassment accusations. Can we assume that his long-term political career is over?
It came as no surprise that Cuomo early on was able to manipulate public opinion regarding his performance. Democrats are masters at controlling public discourse, aided by a media landscape largely populated by progressives. Examples are everywhere: Russia collusion, two impeachment scams, and more recently, the falsehood that increased security is needed in Washington D.C., to provide protection against Trump followers.
As this column has pointed out previously—along with others in the media—we should look no further than California to observe the ill effects of a far-left/socialist agenda. Income inequality, homelessness, high taxes, out-of-control real estate prices, unreliable energy sources creating rolling blackouts—all are the result of decades of far-left governance.
Even the recent cold snap in Texas demonstrated the folly of relying too heavily on renewable energy sources, primarily wind and solar, with wind turbines rendered inoperable by frigid temperatures. As the Biden Radicals push green energy deeper into American society, expect more blackouts created by unreliable energy sources. That, unfortunately, is bound to happen, and many have been predicting as much for years. Stay tuned—there may be a rolling blackout headed your way.
Speaking of the freak Texas weather, my daughter has been stationed with the Air Force in Texas for the last two-plus years, but recently returned from a six-month deployment to Kuwait. Technical Sergeant Rachel Cothren got home just in time to experience a weather event that will be talked about for years. Nonetheless, she experienced no loss of power and no grocery shortage, despite being in Waxahachie, just outside of Dallas, where the ice and cold created brutal conditions.
Last week this column incorrectly stated that Ronald Reagan’s “A Time for Choosing” speech was delivered at the 1964 Republican National Convention. It was actually delivered to a national television audience on October 27 of that year, more than three months after the RNC. I made that discovery a few hours before publication—too late to correct my mistake.
A recent column in the Wall Street Journal referenced an article by Martin Gurri from city-journal.org, titled “Slouching Toward Post-Journalism: The New York Times and other elite media outlets have openly embraced advocacy over journalism.” The article is, essentially, an obituary for objective journalism in this country, fostered by newsroom ignorance and, in this writer’s opinion, radical college professors. Reading the article brings the uneasy feeling that objective print journalism truly is a thing of the past.
The work produced here, of course, is an opinion column, the type formerly a staple of journalism appearing opposite a newspaper’s editorial page, hence the name op-ed. That distinction has been blurred in recent years as newspapers have become oriented more toward opinion and less toward objectivity.
This brings to mind a line that appeared recently in a column by Daniel Henninger of the Wall Street Journal: “Columns of political opinion, one may have noticed, would be out of business if they had to be written in patty-cake prose.”
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.