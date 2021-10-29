COLUMN: Voting rights safeguards are needed

Now more than ever we need national laws on the safeguards to fair and equitable voting rights in America.
At least 28 GOP led state legislatures are establishing restrictive measures to limit voting rights for eligible voters.
These measures include limitations on mail in voting, early voting limitations, ID requirements, partisan poll watchers with little or no supervision, prohibiting the giving out of water for those waiting long hours to vote, etc. There is persistent view that fraudulent voting is rampant in our elections when there is no credible evidence to support it. More Republican governors and representatives were elected in the last election, so where is the fraud in these results. Trump lost by over 7 million votes, yet over 50% of the GOP members think the election was "stolen". Over 90 court cases including the Supreme Court and the Trump appointed Attorney General found no wide spread fraud in the election. Arizona recounted three times, including Cyber Ningas audits with no pertinent experience, with results that Joe Biden won more than officially recorded by a few hundred votes. The GOP has become the Trump party and seems to be losing its way from its conservative roots.
The mantra seems to be that if we lose it was rigged, and if we win it was proper. This leads to dangerous precedents, unlawful if not undemocratic results. The Jan. 6th insurrection on the Capital was a major attack on our democratic way of life.
Still a major faction of GOP Congressmen maintain the attack was a "peaceful" demonstration of loving patriots and tourists.
The video tapes, loss of lives, and injuries prove otherwise. Redistricting is another attempt to restrict fair elections through gerrymandering by state Republican legislatures. Nonpartisan commissions would be a fairer solution.
Four out of the last five Presidential elections resulted in Democratic candidates winning the popular vote. The Supreme Court ruled for G.W. Bush without having the Florida votes officially tabulated. By doing away with the Electoral College our Presidential elections would be more fair and democratic. One person, one vote. Small and rural states now have greater power in the Senate leading to increased grid lock. Washington D.C. has over 700,000 population with no rights to elect senators or a voting representative. It’s a classic case of taxation without representation. The reason for its exclusion is the GOP knowledge
that this area is predominately black, and therefore leans towards the more liberal party. The Senate would be fairer to have two senators from Washington, D.C. It would change the present 50/50 split and endless obstruction to progress (climate change, education, healthcare, infrastructure, etc.)
Another problem is the composition of the Supreme Court. There are 6 conservatives and 3 liberals which does not reflect the views of the majority of Americans. Three were appointed by the former President. Term limits and expansion of this Court are possible solutions to this disparity in jurisprudence. With over 200 mid-level court judges appointed by Trump,
there is no wonder that it takes so long to get to reasonable and timely resolutions on pressing matters. Currently the only hope is to have unaffiliated voters (the largest national contingent) vote for equitable solutions based upon scientific and factual information. Not the "Big Lie." When public opinion properly sways voting results we would all be better off. Balancing the federal budget is not only influenced by expenditure reductions. It also needs to address taxation on large corporations and the very wealthy.
When 2 percent of the population controls 80% of the wealth the problem is obvious. A rising middle class will go a long way to create the democracy our founding fathers envisioned. Barriers to voting is not the answer, nor is misinformation.
LeRoy Deabler is a former national healthcare consultant and Hospital CEO.