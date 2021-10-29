COLUMN: Voting rights safeguards are needed

These measures include limitations on mail in voting, early voting limitations, ID requirements, partisan poll watchers with little or no supervision, prohibiting the giving out of water for those waiting long hours to vote, etc. There is persistent view that fraudulent voting is rampant in our elections when there is no credible evidence to support it. More Republican governors and representatives were elected in the last election, so where is the fraud in these results. Trump lost by over 7 million votes, yet over 50% of the GOP members think the election was "stolen". Over 90 court cases including the Supreme Court and the Trump appointed Attorney General found no wide spread fraud in the election. Arizona recounted three times, including Cyber Ningas audits with no pertinent experience, with results that Joe Biden won more than officially recorded by a few hundred votes. The GOP has become the Trump party and seems to be losing its way from its conservative roots.