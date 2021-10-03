COLUMN: Warner used football fame to preach The Gospel

Interestingly, Warner is the only undrafted player to be named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, as well as the only undrafted quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory

It was obvious that Warner didn’t see football as an end in and of itself. It just happened to be the stage that God gave him at the time to proclaim the hope that we all have in Christ. While he is on a different stage now by being retired, he acknowledged back in 2000 that God gave him football so his faith could shine along with his talent.

“I know my role in this is to help share my faith, and to share my relationship with the Lord in this capacity”, he said. “The funny thing is my wife, when I tell her about some interviews that I’ve done, she’s always telling me, ‘Don’t talk about the Lord in every answer you give.’ I come back and tell her, ‘Hey, they try to cut out as much of those comments as they can. So, if I don’t give it in every answer, then it’s never going to be there, because they’re not going to use those quotes.’”

Do you hear what Warner was trying to tell us? We are called to talk about the change that Jesus has made in our lives. That’s what Jesus meant when he once told a group of believers, “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden.” (Matthew 5:14)