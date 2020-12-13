COLUMN: We are handcuffing our federal law enforcement people

When I was a kid, my mother used to start all serious conversations with some remark about “The only certainty in life was death and taxes”. I did not like hearing this, because it was usually followed by some explanation of why some exciting planned trip to the beach was not going to happen.

Turns out for an astonishing number of Americans, even having to pay taxes is not certain. The IRS estimates that individuals and corporations fail to pay one dollar out of every six that should have been paid to the federal government. This is enabled by our Congress who cut funding for law enforcement audits.

Congress has reduced the IRS law enforcement budget until it is now only 80 % of what it was in 2010. The audit staff has been reduced by one third. In 2019 the IRS had 8,004 auditors – less than it had back in 1953 when the economy was about one-seventh its current size. As a result, three major bad things happened.

First, the IRS has reduced audits of corporations with assets over 10 billion by 50% over the past ten years. Collections have dropped considerably.