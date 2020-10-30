COLUMN: We can do elections better

10. Eliminate candidate debates — Very few are informative or conducted well. That said, the forums sponsored by the Institute of Political Leadership this year were good. We would replace debates by asking broadcasters, cable outlets and social media sites to give competing candidates an allocated amount of time to speak to issues. These messages from competing candidates should be unedited and aired back to back.

11. Take the “big” money out of campaigns — I’m for freedom of speech as much as anyone but our U.S. Senate race, costing $250 million, is an obscene amount of money, the most in history. A large culprit has been the SuperPACs and independent expenditure groups that resulted from the disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision. These groups air smear campaigns filled with distortions and half-truths because they can hide the identify of donors. At the least they should be required to clearly state the name of their group and list their donors and the amounts given. We would also stop the practice of political parties making “in kind” contributions to candidates that exceed state campaign contribution limits. Either we have contribution limits, or we don’t … and right now we do for some, but not others.