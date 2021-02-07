COLUMN: What gets measured gets managed

These families were sorted into two different groups, one that continued living in a low income neighborhood, and the other which moved to a less-poor (not rich) neighborhood. Research revealed that when low income families with children move from a low-income neighborhood to a neighborhood closer to average income, their kids were more likely to go to college, and they earned 31% more than their age-mates who did not move.

A second Harvard study did a similar analysis on the children of five million lower income families who moved to nicer (not richer) neighborhoods. Their income did not rise. Those children had lower teen pregnancy, more college attendance, and higher incomes.

The success of these children was not due to an increase in welfare payments, or other government subsidy. It was due to the quality of life in which they lived.

In the late 1980s, Charlotte civic leaders were wrestling with several problems related to low income housing, poor student performance, poor mental and physical health, high unemployment, and crime. They created a working group of inner city residents, policy makers, and neighborhood leaders to guide them. Out of that effort a Quality of Life dashboard (now called the Quality of Life Explorer) was created that gathered trended data. They now regularly update profiles of 462 very different neighborhoods in the city.