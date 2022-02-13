COLUMN: What happens at the 'Judgment Seat of Christ'?

“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10)
Chances are that if you’re reading this column, you believe in Christ. That means when you die, you will appear before the judgment seat of Christ where the Bible says we will be held accountable for what we did with our lives.
A reader recently asked me what happens at the judgment seat? What she couldn’t understand was if our sins really have been thrown into the sea of forgetfulness, how can we be held accountable for them? In other words, can we go to hell from the judgment seat?
If we are truly saved, we don’t have to worry about hell. We are going to heaven when we die. The Apostle Paul said, “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit”. (Romans 8:1)
So if there’s nothing to worry about, then what’s going to happen at the judgment seat? What will be the standard by which we’re judged? After all, if we have confessed our sins to God and they are forgotten, then what will happen to us for the bad things we have done?
The truth is we are going to be held accountable for what we did - and did not do - for the Lord in our Christian life. We’ve heard it over and over throughout our lives: The day will come when we will face our maker and give an account of our lives. In fact, the Bible says it this way: “For God will bring every good work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil”. (Ecclesiastes 12:14)
Since I became a Christian, I’ve always said that if there was only one book left on earth, I hope it would be the Bible. God’s precepts and principles set the standard by which we should strive to live. Apparently, it will also serve as the standard by which Jesus will judge us. At least, that‘s what it says in Romans 2:16, “In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel”. If that isn’t enough, listen to what James once said: “So speak and so do as those who will be judged by the law of liberty”. (James 2:12) Both of these verses tell us that God will judge us by how well, and how poorly, we’ve lived up to his Word.
Finally, and most interestingly, is the question of what will happen to us at the judgment seat? After all, if we’re saved and living in a right relationship with the Lord, we can’t go to hell for our sins, can we? No, but it’s important for us to realize that the account of our lives at the judgment seat of Christ is not likely to be a comfortable process. Yes, the good things we’ve done for the Lord will be mentioned. But it’s all those bad things we’ve done that is likely to make it difficult to face.
It was the Apostle Paul who pretty much spelled out what will happen at the judgment seat of Christ. When writing to the church at Corinth, he told them, “Each one’s work will become clear; for the Day will declare it, because it will be revealed by fire; and the fire will test each one’s work, of what sort it is. If anyone’s work is burned, he will suffer loss; but he himself will be saved, yet so as through fire”. (1 Corinthians 13:3-5) In these verses, Paul used the analogy of a building that is on fire. His point is that the builder will be saved. But like people escaping from a burning building, all their possessions will be lost.