COLUMN: What happens at the 'Judgment Seat of Christ'?

Since I became a Christian, I’ve always said that if there was only one book left on earth, I hope it would be the Bible. God’s precepts and principles set the standard by which we should strive to live. Apparently, it will also serve as the standard by which Jesus will judge us. At least, that‘s what it says in Romans 2:16, “In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel”. If that isn’t enough, listen to what James once said: “So speak and so do as those who will be judged by the law of liberty”. (James 2:12) Both of these verses tell us that God will judge us by how well, and how poorly, we’ve lived up to his Word.

Finally, and most interestingly, is the question of what will happen to us at the judgment seat? After all, if we’re saved and living in a right relationship with the Lord, we can’t go to hell for our sins, can we? No, but it’s important for us to realize that the account of our lives at the judgment seat of Christ is not likely to be a comfortable process. Yes, the good things we’ve done for the Lord will be mentioned. But it’s all those bad things we’ve done that is likely to make it difficult to face.