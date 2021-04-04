COLUMN: What’s in a name?

Be there anyone among us who leads or has led such a pure and exemplary life that he or she should be honored with their name on a building at our flagship university?

UNC Chapel Hill officials have sent out word they would like suggestions for renaming three buildings on their campus that will replace Aycock Residence Hall, named after former governor Charles B. Aycock, the Daniels Building, named for News and Observer Josephus Daniels, and the Carr Building, named after industrialist Julian Carr. All three held racist viewpoints.

Today most all of us find these positions repulsive and wrong and it is understandable why many find their names on buildings offensive. We cannot ignore their beliefs, but neither should we ignore significant contributions they made. Aycock built more public schools and libraries in his four years than any governor before or since and is still considered our “education governor.” Josephus Daniels was US Secretary of the Navy in World War I and Ambassador to Mexico. Carr not only accumulated great wealth but was credited with helping a struggling Trinity College survive financial crisis. He then contributed the 300 acres of land that helped move and rename the school to Durham. We know it as Duke University.

Racism is America’s “original sin,” but it is not our only sin.