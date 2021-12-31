COLUMN: What to expect in ‘22

A wearied North Carolina faces a third year of the pandemic with resignation and hope.

It is obvious that not enough will get the vaccine to beat down COVID, so we begin the year with the rapid spread of the omicron variant. We have established new norms and accept that masking and caution in public gatherings will be with us for some time. We also have come to the realization that everyone, whether vaccinated and boosted or not, will get the virus over the next few years. Omicron will wane but new mutations will emerge. As the virus mutates it will weaken to become similar to the flu, requiring annual vaccinations.

The main event of ’22 will be the elections. North Carolina will be in the national spotlight due to three significant elections: the US Senate, Congress and our Supreme Court. Our state is perhaps the most gerrymandered of any and shortly after the year begins the courts will require maps be redrawn for congress and/or legislative districts. This shouldn’t prevent the Primary Elections from being held, since they have already been moved to May 17th. The November 8th General Election won’t be affected.