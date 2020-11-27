COLUMN: What to expect last month of 2020?

North Carolina has experienced just about everything imaginable this year, so with one month to go let’s look at what to expect.

Our COVID-weary people are starving for some good news, good times and some hope. Houses were already decorated, and more than a few Christmas trees could be seen even before Thanksgiving. If you want a live tree, don’t dally selecting it. Families will enjoy nighttime drives to view the yard displays.

Pent-up demand will likely mean holiday retail sales will be good, but you won’t have to fight for a parking space at your favorite mall. The biggest traffic jams will result from all the delivery trucks bringing packages to our homes from online shopping.

Come the second week in December look for yet another big spike in coronavirus numbers, as too many weren’t willing to give up turkey with the family and failed to heed the advice to keep gatherings small, outdoors and wear their masks. Look for hospitals, mostly smaller ones, reporting bed and staffing shortages.