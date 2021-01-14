COLUMN: What we need is a vaccination

My pastor, LuAnn Charlton, led the drive-in worship in the church parking lot. Her scripture was Psalm 51, but she focused on one sentence in the chapter: “Create in me a clean heart, oh God, and renew a right spirit within me.”

Think about it a moment. After the events of the past year, the last six months - especially last week - how is your spirit? Confused, frustrated, anxious, doubtful, vengeful and angry are some of the adjectives that popped in my head.

It wasn’t always this way. Or was it and I just didn’t realize it? Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who seldom ventures far from the sports lane, says the events at the capitol “went to the very fabric of this great country,” adding it was a “sorry day.” But concerns for our fabric are more than just political.

It is painfully obvious that we are more divided than probably any of us can remember. Those schisms go far beyond age, sex, race, political affiliation or where we live. We need a new and right spirit. I sat in my car and cheered Pastor Charlton’s message, thinking to myself that THOSE people who don’t think like me, behave like me or live like me really need to hear this.