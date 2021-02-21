COLUMN: What will catching COVID-19 cost you?

Doctors do not know for sure how long these after-effects will last, but it appears some of them may linger for life – and so will the financial cost. As a result you will then have a “pre-existing condition”, and if it were not for the Affordable Care Act you would not be able to get affordable health insurance ever.

There are three ways uninsured North Carolinians can reduce their risk of financial disaster. If they meet the guidelines, they can sign up for North Carolina Medicaid – a federal program administered by the states. One in five North Carolinians gets their insurance that way already. To sign up you can call 888-245-0179 or go on line and look up North Carolina Medicaid Program. You can fill out the forms on your cell phone.

If you are not eligible for Medicaid, another way to get insurance is to buy it from a private insurance company under The Affordable Care Act program. President Biden has just signed an emergency Executive Order which opens up a special window of time from Feb. 15 to May 15 to allow uninsured Americans threatened by COVID-19 to register for Affordable Care Act insurance.