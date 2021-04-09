COLUMN: What works needs no fixing

There have been 2,600 mass shootings since Sandy Hook massacre. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Background checks are still lacking, and simple changes seem impossible due to the influence of the paranoid gun lobby and NRA resistance. Gun safety is not the same as Second Amendment rights for self protection. Every day we hear of more and more gun homicides until we become immune to the phenomenon. The least we could do is listen to the public and encourage our representatives to vote accordingly. The minimum wage of $7.25 has not changed since 2007. A full time worker should be able to survive on a livable wage. It's time for change, and change to benefit those in the lower and middle class individuals and families. Lets fix things that need fixing. It would strike a blow for a democratic nation.