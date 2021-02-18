COLUMN: When 'The Day After Tomorrow' happens today

In the film “The Day After Tomorrow,” America suffers a snowmageddon not too different from what Texas and the Plains states are going through as I write this. As with the film, our first priority needs to be a full-scale rescue operation, while fixing the lessons of this disaster right away so we don’t experience this again, either in Texas or anywhere else in America.

In the film, American professor Jack Hall advises a British scientist “It’s time you got out of there.” Terry Rapson, his U.K. counterpart, admits “I’m afraid that time has come and gone, my friend.” Hall asks “What can we do?” Rapson replies “Save as many as you can.”

That’s exactly what we need to do right now. The Houston Chronicle has a great article to share with others about shelters and where to go for food and clothing. It’s the same for the San Antonio Express-News, Austin American-Statesman, and the Texas Tribune, which reports the statewide options. Please share them with anyone you know in Texas or nearby.