COLUMN: Whirligigs to the rescue

Why make the small eastern North Carolina city of Wilson my first post-COVID break-out vacation trip?

In a word, whirligigs.

More later.

But I had other reasons. Wilson is home to several eating places that were to be featured in a new edition of my “North Carolina Roadside Eateries,” a book that was ready for printing when the Covid pandemic forced its postponement in the fall of 2020.

Parkers Barbecue, not far from I-95, is still going strong, serving the barbecue and fried chicken that has gained favorable attention in national magazines. Wilson’s other barbecue icon, Bill’s Barbecue and Chicken Restaurant, suddenly closed in early 2019 after being in business for 56 years. For people in Wilson, it was like a death in the family. All is not lost. After Bill’s death his son Lawrence, who grew up learning the business from his dad, opened his own restaurant and named it after his deceased brother, Marty. Bringing more than 30 years of experience working with his dad, he has turned his new restaurant into a bustling business.

People in Wilson are dividing up into Parker’s and Marty’s fans. The best thing for a visitor to do is sample both.

Wilson also has another southern food staple down pat: biscuits.