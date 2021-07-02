COLUMN: Who will bag the ice?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports more Americans quit their jobs in April than in any month since they started keeping records. Five out of every 100 employees in hotels, restaurants, bars and retail reportedly quit. And it’s not just low-paying jobs. “More than 700,000 workers in the bureau’s mostly white-collar category of ‘professional and business services’ left their jobs – the highest monthly number ever. Across all sectors and occupations, four in 10 employees now say they’ve considered peacing out of their current place of work,” says Derek Thompson in The Atlantic. Listen closely. I’m hearing the old 1977 Johnny Paycheck song, “Take this job and shove it. I ain’t workin’ here no more.”

Is this a real worker revolution or just a post-pandemic anomaly? COVID changed things. Many of us lost family members, friends or co-workers to COVID, realize how fragile life is and want more balance in our lives. We got a taste of life without the stresses and pressures, without unreasonable bosses and abusive customers, uncomfortable work environments, daily commutes and childcare costs. Folks loved working in their pajamas, meeting on Zoom and a recent survey revealed 57 percent of workers in Raleigh-Durham want to continue having control over how, when and where their work gets done. They want to work from home. And they’ve got money: from March 2020 to April 2021 Americans put away 18.7 percent of their income into savings, the highest rate for so long a period since World War II. Workers in low, medium and even high pay scales are joining the chorus of those wanting better than pre-COVID conditions. They’re optimistic they can live better.