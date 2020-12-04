COLUMN: Why Democrats did poorly in North Carolina

30 days out from North Carolina’s 2020 elections we now have greater perspective on what happened. Cut it and slice it any way you want, the elections were a disaster for Democrats who were optimistic to recapture government. Here are my five takeaways why Democrats did poorly in our state:

1. Trump showed up. Filmmaker Woody Allen says 90 percent of success is just showing up. I’m pretty sure Donald Trump isn’t a Woody Allen fan, but he certainly got the message. Hardly a week went by that Trump, a member of his family or Vice President Pence wasn’t in our state. His rallies avoided large population centers, recognizing Trump’s passionate supporters lived in rural areas. Biden’s strategy hurt Democrats. He believed North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes were important, but wouldn’t determine the ultimate outcome, so he paid only token attention to us. Both candidates were right, but Trump’s presence was important.