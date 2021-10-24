COLUMN: Wilson, Berry's leadership still needed on City Council

On November 2, we have the opportunity to carry out the most important duty that is afforded to us in our great republic: our right to vote. Local elections impact the number of police officers and firefighters we employ, which roads get paved, and what water lines gets constructed. Our votes decide if public works employees have the tools to do their work safely and what quality of life facilities and events happen in our town. Most importantly, voting on November 2 gives citizens a voice.

I have been blessed by Kannapolis citizens to serve on our city council and it is something that I take very seriously. It is my passion to serve my hometown’s citizens and be a voice for each of you. I have served with numerous council members during this time and can say without question that Doug Wilson and Dianne Berry serve with the same unwavering passion as I do. Together, we have been able to accomplish very much during the past few years. As the only three Kannapolis natives, we have fought many battles to preserve our town’s proud heritage, while always looking towards the future. Councilman Wilson and I forged ahead with the idea of purchasing the downtown from David Murdock, with our eye on preserving it for our future generations; instead of giving up on our city’s core and allowing the heart of our city to continue to crumble away. This has been critical in moving our city forward.