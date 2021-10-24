COLUMN: Wilson, Berry's leadership still needed on City Council

On November 2, we have the opportunity to carry out the most important duty that is afforded to us in our great republic: our right to vote. Local elections impact the number of police officers and firefighters we employ, which roads get paved, and what water lines gets constructed. Our votes decide if public works employees have the tools to do their work safely and what quality of life facilities and events happen in our town. Most importantly, voting on November 2 gives citizens a voice.
I have been blessed by Kannapolis citizens to serve on our city council and it is something that I take very seriously. It is my passion to serve my hometown’s citizens and be a voice for each of you. I have served with numerous council members during this time and can say without question that Doug Wilson and Dianne Berry serve with the same unwavering passion as I do. Together, we have been able to accomplish very much during the past few years. As the only three Kannapolis natives, we have fought many battles to preserve our town’s proud heritage, while always looking towards the future. Councilman Wilson and I forged ahead with the idea of purchasing the downtown from David Murdock, with our eye on preserving it for our future generations; instead of giving up on our city’s core and allowing the heart of our city to continue to crumble away. This has been critical in moving our city forward.
Some of our city’s current leaders were strongly opposed to our vision and plans of bringing life back to our downtown. They fought against our efforts to revitalize downtown, believing it would fail. I am glad they were proven wrong, as everyone in our city can now enjoy a thriving downtown. If not for Councilmen Wilson and Berry’s support and leadership, our downtown would still be controlled by an absentee landlord. We still have work to do to continue embracing our future and honor our city’s heritage and history. We must work with all of our city’s history organizations and bring our city’s history to downtown, including a tribute to J.W. and C.A. Cannon, the true founders of our city. Councilmen Wilson and Berry both stand with me in the desire to make this a reality.
We also must continue to fight for our police and fire departments, the homeless in our community, our city school system, just to name a few of our priorities. The city’s priorities cannot only focus on downtown. Our city extends from inside Rowan County to the Mecklenburg County line. Many times, citizens in the outer areas feel forgotten. Growing up in the Rowan County side of Kannapolis, I can appreciate that concern. We must continue to represent all of Kannapolis, regardless of location or income level. Councilmen Wilson and Berry both share that concern and will fight for everyone, equally.
Many of you know Doug Wilson as “Coach Wilson” as he has served our community for over 30 years as a girls’ basketball coach at A.L. Brown and in other youth leagues. He spearheaded the creation of the city’s new youth sports league, which has been extremely successful, allowing hundreds of kids in our town the opportunity to play sports. If not for this league, many of these kids would not have had that opportunity due to financial constraints. Dianne Berry stood with us on the importance of this league and helped make it a reality with council support of our parks and recreation department. Doug also served as the first chair of the city’s Parks and Recreation committee for many years, in addition to serving as President of the Kannapolis Booster Club for over 20 years.
Many in the community know Dianne Berry from the Cabarrus Health Alliance and her involvement in the city school system. She has been heavily involved during her tenure on council with community outreach groups, including Kannapolis Rotary. She has shown strong leadership in those areas and is a great representative of our city, while helping others in need. Dianne also served faithfully on the Board of Adjustment prior to being elected to city council and she brings a depth of planning and zoning knowledge to the table.