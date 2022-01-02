COLUMN:Wise Men did not see Jesus at Nativity scene

“And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense, and myrrh. And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.” (Matthew 2:11-12)

We’ve all heard the story so much that a few of us could probably quote the verses. So why talk about the wise men when Christmas has come and gone?

Even though their visit with the Christ Child is traditionally taught as a part of the Christmas Story, Bible scholars believe that these men from the East may not have seen Jesus until as late as two years after His birth. In other words, their visit doesn’t have to be associated just with Christmas. In addition, while we often concentrate on the gifts these men brought to honor Jesus, we often overlook what else we can learn from their visit—lessons that we can take with us into 2022.