COLUMN: Without a doubt God exists

In 2005 The Independent Tribune published an article entitled, “Assessing the Odds Whether God Exists.” At the time I knew immediately I had to comment on such a bizarre notion that man could compute the odds of whether God exists. God is Creator of even the minuscule minds of those who would dare to participate in such a study. To question God's existence in a mathematical exercise would classify the participants in the same category as King David when he wrote, “The fool says in his heart, there is no God.”

The scientist's result was that there is a 67 percent chance or (2 to 1) probability of God’s existence. Aren’t you relieved that this scientist did not altogether eliminate God? It would be a shame for mere man to completely discount the existence of God whom Christians know as “The Almighty.” The God Who not only created all things but also sustains us throughout this life and one day will take us home to live with Him forever and ever.