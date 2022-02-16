COLUMN: Without a doubt God exists

In 2005 The Independent Tribune published an article entitled, “Assessing the Odds Whether God Exists.” At the time I knew immediately I had to comment on such a bizarre notion that man could compute the odds of whether God exists. God is Creator of even the minuscule minds of those who would dare to participate in such a study. To question God's existence in a mathematical exercise would classify the participants in the same category as King David when he wrote, “The fool says in his heart, there is no God.”
The scientist's result was that there is a 67 percent chance or (2 to 1) probability of God’s existence. Aren’t you relieved that this scientist did not altogether eliminate God? It would be a shame for mere man to completely discount the existence of God whom Christians know as “The Almighty.” The God Who not only created all things but also sustains us throughout this life and one day will take us home to live with Him forever and ever.
Those of us who have experienced God’s grace have no doubts about his existence. To the contrary there have been those throughout history who have doubted. For instance, Ted Turner has been quoted as saying, “Christianity is a religion for losers.” He has gone out of his way to ridicule Christians. The former Governor of Minnesota, Jesse Ventura, was quoted as saying, “religion is just for the weak-minded.” My question is who are the real losers and the weak-minded? I have a pretty good idea.
At the same time if mathematical formulas had proven God’s existence by 100%, we would be left in the predicament of acknowledging God by formula not by faith. The Bible says, “So then faith comes by hearing, and the hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17, NKJV). This being true no matter how man may predict God’s existence, a real relationship comes from knowing Christ by faith as revealed through God’s Word.
I don't think God is pleased when man puts Him into a formula rather than reaching out to Him in faith. “But without faith it is impossible to please God for he who comes to God must believe He is (exists) and is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Heb. 11:6, NKJV).
From Franklin Graham’s book, “The Name,” we find these quotes about the existence of God.
Author H.G. Wells – “Christ is the most unique person in history. No man can write the history of the human race without giving first and foremost place to the penniless teacher of Nazareth.”
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of the greatest composers and pianists in all of history made the following statement. – “It is a great consolation for me to remember that the Lord, to Whom I had drawn near in humble childlike faith, has suffered and died for me, and that He will look on me in love and compassion.”
President Theodore Roosevelt – “After a week on perplexing problems it does so rest my soul to come into the house of the Lord and to sing and mean it, “Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty”. My great joy and glory that, in occupying an exalted position in the nation, I am enabled, to preach the practical moralities of the Bible to my fellow-countrymen and to hold up Christ as the hope and Savior of the World.”
These great men did not trust in some scientist for proof of God, they lived it day by day and we need to do the same thing. By faith and faith alone we come to know Christ Jesus as the Lord our God.