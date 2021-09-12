COLUMN: Woodson’s words offer breath of fresh air

“Lessons” is replete with stories of success, in fact, both on the individual level and from communities. He calls The Benning Public House complex in Washington, D.D. “a notorious killing field” in the late 1990s. Behind the leadership of the Woodson Center and a local grassroots organization, a truce was reached between rival street gangs. For the next 12 years, Benning did not have a gang-related murder. Gang members became agents of change and helped transform troubled youth.

That example is typical of the approach by the Woodson Center, which seeks to heal and improve from within, assisting and empowering the people who have been through the proverbial storm of violence and addiction.

Another of Woodson’s success stories involved a gang leader by the name of Robert (Fat Bob) Allen, now deceased, who lived with the Woodson family for a short time.

“We helped him to become an ambassador of peace, intervening in gang disputes and bringing about peace,” writes Woodson. “The pride he received from being feared was replaced by being honored for being a peacemaker.”