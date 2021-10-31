COLUMN: Yes, there are alternate views on climate change

Recall, however, that Joe Biden rejoined the Paris agreement early during his presidency, while ending work on the Keystone XL pipeline. Both are examples of Biden’s willful misuse of taxpayer dollars, disregard for working class Americans, and abuse of presidential power. Likewise, both indicate the level of climate radicalism inside the Biden administration.

A book by Steven E. Koonin, “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, And Why It Matters,” addresses the flawed data and other missteps that have come to define climate science.

Koonin is well credentialed with a long list of accomplishments in the field, and he served as Undersecretary for Science in the U.S. Department of Energy under former president Barack Obama. He has also worked as a professor at Caltech and at New York University. In other words, this is a scholar whose life has been dedicated to science and someone whose opinion is worthy of attention.

In the lead-in to one of the book’s chapters titled, “Apocalypses That Ain’t,” Koonin sums up the type of reporting we’ve been subjected to regarding climate science: