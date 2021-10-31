COLUMN: Yes, there are alternate views on climate change

“Globally, the warming climate is a creeping disaster, threatening lives and livelihoods with floods, fires and droughts, and requiring tremendous effort and expenditure to combat.”—The New York Times, October 22
The example above, taken from a Times article by Andrew E. Kramer, illustrates the exaggeration and breathless reporting that marks climate change. Nonetheless, there are dissenting voices, even among scientists, but finding them buried among the hysteria is difficult.
The mindset demonstrated in that one sentence forms the linchpin for Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion (or whatever it has become) spending spree, indicating the perceived need to manage the climate. We are told daily that mankind’s very survival depends on the ability of politicians such as Biden to rescue us from the ravages of a changing climate. We must, say the climate hysterics, reverse the damage we’ve done to the planet or face catastrophic consequences.
While there is evidence that climate change has taken place, the looming questions involve 1. How much can be done to reverse the damage? and 2. Is the future as bleak as we are led to believe?
One of the faults—and there are many—with the Paris Climate Agreement is the billions of dollars to be allocated for minimal progress toward ending climate change. The folly of that agreement is well documented, but only if you dig deep into research to filter out the propaganda.
Recall, however, that Joe Biden rejoined the Paris agreement early during his presidency, while ending work on the Keystone XL pipeline. Both are examples of Biden’s willful misuse of taxpayer dollars, disregard for working class Americans, and abuse of presidential power. Likewise, both indicate the level of climate radicalism inside the Biden administration.
A book by Steven E. Koonin, “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, And Why It Matters,” addresses the flawed data and other missteps that have come to define climate science.
Koonin is well credentialed with a long list of accomplishments in the field, and he served as Undersecretary for Science in the U.S. Department of Energy under former president Barack Obama. He has also worked as a professor at Caltech and at New York University. In other words, this is a scholar whose life has been dedicated to science and someone whose opinion is worthy of attention.
In the lead-in to one of the book’s chapters titled, “Apocalypses That Ain’t,” Koonin sums up the type of reporting we’ve been subjected to regarding climate science:
“The media, and hence popular and political opinion, attribute all manner of impending societal catastrophes to human influences on the climate, including death and destruction, disease, agricultural collapse, and economic ruin. Luckily for us, the historical data doesn’t support such claims, and projections of future impacts (exemplified by the familiar ‘could be as bas as….’) stem from implausibly extreme scenarios fed into models that, as we’ve seen, are clearly not up to the task.”
Koonin stresses mankind’s ability to adapt as a key to overcoming extreme weather that may be in our future. Adaptation, in fact, is the primary component in meeting climate challenges, according to Bjorn Lomborg, a regular contributor on climate change for the Wall Street Journal.
Lomborg authored a book on the subject, “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet.”
In a recent article titled, “Climate Change Calls for Adaptation, Not Panic: Catastrophic scenarios presuppose people will do nothing to adjust to differences in the weather,” Lomborg details the need to adapt rather than forcing government regulation onto society.
One example he offers is the post-Katrina effort in New Orleans where governments built levees, flood walls and drainage systems that protected the area from the potential ravages of Hurricane Ida earlier this year.
According to Voice of America, the flood protection system in New Orleans benefitted from an investment of $14 billion between Katrina and Ida. “The system worked,” stated a VOA article by Matt Haines. “Rising waters from Ida were kept out by levees, while rainwater was expelled via a system of pumps and canals.”
This, it is worth noting, is the type of adaptation pointed to by Koonin and Lomborg as key to mitigating climate change. It is also noteworthy that mainstream media misses the mark in portraying the true picture of a changing climate.
“It’s easy to construct climate disasters,” writes Lomborg. “You just find a current, disconcerting trend and project it into the future, while ignoring everything humanity could do to adapt. For instance, one widely reported study found that heat waves could kill thousands more Americans by the end of the century if global warming continues apace—but only if you assume people won’t use more air conditioning. Yes, the climate is likely to change, but so is human behavior in response.”
Lomborg’s primary conclusion is that adaptation is more effective in preventing flood damage wrought by climate change—and more cost effective—than government regulations (are you listening, climate hysterics?).
“By raising the height of dikes,” Lomborg concludes, “(a recent study) shows that humanity can negate almost all…terrible damage (predicted) by 2100.” He backs his analysis with hard data, indicating that “only 15,000 people would be flooded every year, which is a remarkable improvement compared with the 3.4 million people flooded in 2000.”
Lomborg also points out the high costs of regulation (think Paris Climate Agreement) that will reach hundreds of trillions of dollars if expenditures are not curbed. “As I’ve explained in these pages before,” Lomborg writes in the Journal, “this kind of policy has a high human cost: tens of millions of people pricey climate regulations relegate to poverty.”
Remember these alternate viewpoints the next time you are confronted with the hysteria that normally accompanies climate change analysis.
