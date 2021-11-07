COLUMN: Yes, Virginia, there is hope for the country

Where do conservative and moderate voters stand between now and next November’s midterm elections? We can only hope that the Biden radicals have met their Waterloo, that the country will face no further harm from their socialist dreams, that moderate Democrats will prevail.

Radicals can still do a lot of damage per Biden’s actions, as seen with how quickly the country moved from energy independence to reliance on foreign countries. The Biden radicals WANT to enact policies that make Americans suffer. They see it as a necessary path to achieving their goals of converting the entire country to not only green energy but socialism.

Republicans, meanwhile, need not rest. The battle to reshape, or maintain, democracy and cultural norms in this country has just begun. One battle is only part of an ongoing war—unless the unlikely occurs with Biden and progressives coming to their senses. Unless Biden and leading Democrats reject the radicals who have driven them to the edge of a political abyss.

Tuesday’s resounding victory points to a high probability that Republicans will pull off a repeat performance next year, something that Vice President Kamala Harris pointed out in a roundabout way while campaigning for McAuliffe.