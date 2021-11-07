COLUMN: Yes, Virginia, there is hope for the country

There are obvious takeaways from the unexpected election of Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, to the governor’s office in Virginia. That includes the simple reality that a governor’s race is not the same as the election of a president. Until, of course, it is.
When policies from Washington fail, they invariably impact local populations. Consider runaway government spending and the impact of inflation on paychecks. Consider increased energy prices in recent months, providing perhaps the biggest hit on household budgets. Consider all the other harmful dictates from the Biden administration.
The economy was a key motivator for Virginia voters, which further pushes the idea that policies in Washington have considerable impact in the day-to-day lives of Americans. Progressives, are you listening to these simple truths?
To the chagrin of Democrats, this election will go down as one built on issues that are felt in communities nationwide. Issues, in other words, that motivate voters. That includes something as basic and ingrained as parents taking part in the education of their children.
Key to understanding the rejection of Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia race, however, is to acknowledge that McAuliffe was, simply, a terrible candidate. He often misspoke and acted clueless concerning the everyday rhythm of the politics that drive people to the polls.
Significantly, the Virginia election revealed another truth for anyone paying attention. Voters are not stupid. From Joe Biden on down, the McAuliffe campaign attempted to portray Youngkin as a Trump clone. That was to disregard the obvious—that Youngkin is as different from Donald Trump as a candidate could possibly be. Youngkin campaigned on issues that resonated with voters, forsaking the vitriol, name calling, and other Trump trademarks.
That didn’t stop Biden from uttering Trump’s name over and over when he showed up to campaign for McAuliffe. Crying Trump has become a Cry Wolf mantra for Democrats, so at some point, crying Trump loses its impact. That moment occurred Tuesday when Virginia voters stepped up to reject McAuliffe in favor of Youngkin, while also electing Republicans to the offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general.
What Youngkin and Trump actually have in common is the ability to connect with everyday Americans by focusing on issues that impact all of us. Conversely, Democrats on the national level have enacted programs and put forth spending plans that hurt Americans. That disconnect did not go unnoticed on Tuesday.
If the Biden radicals insist on charging ahead with their oppressive trillion-dollar spending proposals, then the gulf between Democrats and the voting public will only grow wider, as results in Virginia and New Jersey demonstrate. A Republican narrowly lost in the New Jersey governor’s race despite polls predicting a larger win by the Democrat incumbent.
Open borders, rising crime, runaway inflation, supply chain chaos and other issues that led to Tuesday’s debacle for Dems will not be solved by Biden radicals. They’ve only made those issues worse.
If Democrats take anything from Tuesday’s results, it’s that now is a good time to reject the radical agenda of Bernie Sanders et al. We can hope that senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin will consider Tuesday’s Republican successes and dig deeper into their rejection of Biden’s radical spending plans.
That may appear to be a heavy burden on Sinema and Manchin, particularly now that Dems have a sense of urgency that is tenfold greater than before the Republican wave on Tuesday. But voters demonstrated the risk of capitulating to progressive insanity. That should give the senators additional incentive to stand strong.
Progressives will likely re-focus their attempts at creating cradle-to-grave government dependence in the hope that Americans will embrace their system of governance once the freebies start flowing. That would be a risky strategy, however, as increased government spending and the resultant reliance on government bureaucrats will increase inflation and cause even more chaos in markets. The current problems with supply chains will be no more than a minor starting point for the problems government will create if given the chance. The Biden administration has yet to miss an opportunity to create chaos.
Where do conservative and moderate voters stand between now and next November’s midterm elections? We can only hope that the Biden radicals have met their Waterloo, that the country will face no further harm from their socialist dreams, that moderate Democrats will prevail.
Radicals can still do a lot of damage per Biden’s actions, as seen with how quickly the country moved from energy independence to reliance on foreign countries. The Biden radicals WANT to enact policies that make Americans suffer. They see it as a necessary path to achieving their goals of converting the entire country to not only green energy but socialism.
Republicans, meanwhile, need not rest. The battle to reshape, or maintain, democracy and cultural norms in this country has just begun. One battle is only part of an ongoing war—unless the unlikely occurs with Biden and progressives coming to their senses. Unless Biden and leading Democrats reject the radicals who have driven them to the edge of a political abyss.
Tuesday’s resounding victory points to a high probability that Republicans will pull off a repeat performance next year, something that Vice President Kamala Harris pointed out in a roundabout way while campaigning for McAuliffe.
One of the more interesting questions is whether a Cry Trump mantra will still work against the actual Donald Trump, who is all but certain to run for president again. A lot depends on whether Trump can control himself leading up to the 2024 election. A disciplined Donald Trump will stop harping on the 2020 election and focus on the here and now. It’s time to move on from any perceived election irregularities, although there were plenty.
A focused and disciplined Trump—or any Republican seeking the office of president—will benefit from the chaos created by a bumbling Biden administration. A successful Republican will lock in on the many Trump positives that came from decreased regulation, sensible tax cuts, job creation, border security, respect for law enforcement, and the many things Biden has fouled up in a mere 10 months.
In that regard, Tuesday represented the first step toward restoring sanity in our government policies.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.