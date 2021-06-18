COLUMN: Yesterday’s news tomorrow

“I’m tired of reading yesterday’s news tomorrow,” a friend complained about his local daily newspaper. “I’m not going to pay to get Saturday’s ball scores in Monday or Tuesday’s paper.” The once proud newspaper profession has been humbled and weakened, causing concerns about the future of informing the public.

Let me be clear from the outset. Even with their problems and shortcomings I strongly encourage you to support your local newspaper by subscribing to it, just as I want you to support your local radio and television stations by buying from their advertisers.

We begin by understanding the mission of the news business. It is equally divided between disseminating news while generating enough revenues to pay the costs of so doing and making some profit. Not too many years ago we knew the owners and publishers of papers, seeing them in church, at civic or social settings. But you can count on your fingers the number of papers still owned locally and they struggle to remain true to their mission. Most papers are part of a large chain, generally financed by hedge funds, and their mission appears to be to eke out a profit, not so easy as it once was. The same is true with television and radio stations. But that’s not the only change.