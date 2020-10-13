COLUMN: You can’t get away – even down by the river

Down by the river. Those four words can take a story so many directions.
With the proper musical score, images of horror could ensue. With the right actors and a different set of instruments playing in tune, it could easily be turned to a nostalgic film of a group of early teens in pursuit of adulthood. Or, without music and instead of actors, you have a grizzled old man with an Old Timer knife in hand whitling away at a small strand of dried wood, and the greatest fishing tale of all time may be about to unfold.
This story doesn’t begin with “down by the river,” well, except that it did, but this story begins a couple of weeks ago with “while I was driving.”
I was on a long trip across the continent, and my wife called me. “Honey, I have a surprise for you!”
That is always a good thing to hear, unless the surprise is “the refrigerator broke, I wrecked the car, or we found a puppy walking in the neighborhood.” This surprise was good. She followed up with “I took the Friday before your birthday off and thought we could go to the mountains for that weekend.”
Several years ago, we made a trip to Shenandoah National Park. It quickly popped to the head of the line of places we could go this time too. The leaves wouldn’t be at peak in changing their colors to various earthtones of red, rust, orange, yellow and gold, but they would well be on their way to those swathes of peaceful bliss.
Oh how peaceful bliss would have been a great outcome.
We decided last minute to tent it. We would load up the FJ Cruiser with our big dome tent, a doggy bed for two of our mutts, and a small stash of necessary food, like peanut butter filled pretzels and fudge covered Nutter Butters. Don’t judge, this was a birthday weekend.
There were many first come-first serve campsites available in Shenandoah, and our plan was to make the three and a half hour trek there early to grab one. That would have been a wise choice if we had executed the plan wisely. We didn’t of course.
We got a late start, made the time on the road, and were met with “All Campgrounds Are Full” at the entrance. We drove the length of Skyline Drive (the road that is basically the civilized portion of Shenandoah National Park that sports over 100 overlooks) and checked each campground with fingers crossed. And we found a vacant FCFS lot.
We doubled back around to the rangers’ station and asked about it after being told all lots were taken roughly five minutes earlier at the station. I told them the lot number and she pointed at the vehicle in front of us telling me that they just got that lot. Remember, she told me just prior to that that all lots were already taken. Oh well.
We found a campground outside of the park that boasts “Camp Down by the River.” They had three spots open, so I told them I was on my way and headed there.
No troubles finding the place, and we were greeted with 138 other campsites filled. Ours happened to be exactly as stated, “down by the river.” The river was soothing, shallow and clear. Quiet time was midnight, which is fine.
Now, when camping, there is something about the stars and absolute darkness that affects you differently. 8 p.m. begins to feel late. 10 p.m. is the middle of the night. At home, 1:30 a.m. seems appropriate to hit the bed.
There were some loud partiers farther down the river. No complaints. Rules are rules and we still got a bit of shut eye before midnight.
However, at 2 a.m., the screaming from several other campers to the loud partiers that evidently brought along amplifiers, a mic, and electric guitars became a bit much. They even had their own generator to run the amps and … lights. We thought someone had parked beside our tent facing the headlights into the tent it was so bright. And they were a quarter of a mile down the river.
Peaceful bliss. Yep, that was just a fleeting dream that evaporated with our hope for sleep.
