COLUMN: You can’t get away – even down by the river

Oh how peaceful bliss would have been a great outcome.

We decided last minute to tent it. We would load up the FJ Cruiser with our big dome tent, a doggy bed for two of our mutts, and a small stash of necessary food, like peanut butter filled pretzels and fudge covered Nutter Butters. Don’t judge, this was a birthday weekend.

There were many first come-first serve campsites available in Shenandoah, and our plan was to make the three and a half hour trek there early to grab one. That would have been a wise choice if we had executed the plan wisely. We didn’t of course.

We got a late start, made the time on the road, and were met with “All Campgrounds Are Full” at the entrance. We drove the length of Skyline Drive (the road that is basically the civilized portion of Shenandoah National Park that sports over 100 overlooks) and checked each campground with fingers crossed. And we found a vacant FCFS lot.

We doubled back around to the rangers’ station and asked about it after being told all lots were taken roughly five minutes earlier at the station. I told them the lot number and she pointed at the vehicle in front of us telling me that they just got that lot. Remember, she told me just prior to that that all lots were already taken. Oh well.