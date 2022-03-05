COLUMN: Young, positive, and progressive

I moved to New Orleans shortly after I graduated college. I had the good fortune of interviewing for several job positions. Today, two of the job interviewers are memorable.

A creative director at a New Orleans-based advertising agency, Vince, interviewed me for an advertising copywriter position. I remember Vince as being a heavy-set kind man with a soft-spoken voice.

I answered Vince's questions about my college education, my advertising practical experience, and my career aspirations. He seemed to be impressed when I showed him three of my current advertising copywriting samples.

I remember Vince's own recollections of entering the advertising career field. Vince told me, "Robyn, advertising is a tough, competitive field to break into." He added, "I will always remember the people who encouraged me and helped me to climb the ladder to the creative director position that I presently have."

I am also appreciative. Thankful to the college professors who wrote job recommendations for me. Grateful to the business people in my community who helped me to secure high school and college advertising internships and summer jobs. Vince's observation became important to me as I matured and professionally developed.