COLUMN: Young, positive, and progressive

I moved to New Orleans shortly after I graduated college. I had the good fortune of interviewing for several job positions. Today, two of the job interviewers are memorable.
A creative director at a New Orleans-based advertising agency, Vince, interviewed me for an advertising copywriter position. I remember Vince as being a heavy-set kind man with a soft-spoken voice.
I answered Vince's questions about my college education, my advertising practical experience, and my career aspirations. He seemed to be impressed when I showed him three of my current advertising copywriting samples.
I remember Vince's own recollections of entering the advertising career field. Vince told me, "Robyn, advertising is a tough, competitive field to break into." He added, "I will always remember the people who encouraged me and helped me to climb the ladder to the creative director position that I presently have."
I am also appreciative. Thankful to the college professors who wrote job recommendations for me. Grateful to the business people in my community who helped me to secure high school and college advertising internships and summer jobs. Vince's observation became important to me as I matured and professionally developed.
Later that week, I interviewed with an editor, Jeanette, at a New Orleans arts and leisure magazine. The lines on Jeanette's face announced that she achieved senior citizen status.
Our conversation ignited me to ask the editor, "Jeannette, what do you like most about working at this magazine?" Jeannette replied, "I enjoy the energy of the young people that I work with.
Their upbeat attitudes about everything from current events and the theater to exercise classes keep me feeling young. I find it difficult to grow old around my co-workers."
Today, I sense the same youthful aura whenever I participate in activities with people in their twenties and early thirties. I meet young professionals that radiate positivity and progress at concerts, the public library, and volunteer projects.
My job interviews with Vince and Jeanette were over twenty years ago. My job positions have changed a few times. Colleagues have come into my professional life and gone. However, the candor and insight of my interviewers, Vince and Jeanette, will resonate with me forever!
Robyn Lynne Benjamin writes about the unsung heroes who make her life complete. She enjoys weekend trips, Buddy the dog, ice green tea, and most importantly her family, friends and editor. Her email is Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com