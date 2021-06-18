COLUMN: Your shot at a million, our shot at defeating the pandemic for good

Every adult who has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, whether you got your shot in January or June, is automatically eligible to win one of the four $1 million cash prizes. You don’t have to do anything to enter other than get your shot. And there’s extra incentive for those who haven’t been vaccinated. As soon as you get your first dose, your name is automatically entered twice for each drawing from now until August 4. You can double your chance to win big and protect yourself from getting COVID.

There’s no losing. Even if you don’t win the cash prize or scholarship, you’ll still protect yourself, your family and your friends from a deadly virus.

Our state has come too far over the past few months to jeopardize our progress. So we decided to take this step after seeing it work in other states. And we believe we can see positive results here.

North Carolina is coming out of this pandemic as a state that will be stronger and more equitable than before. But to succeed, we must put this pandemic behind us. And that means more shots into arms.