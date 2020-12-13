COUMN: A Sunday response to a Friday 5 mention

I’ll start with the statement about my columns being “mean spirited” since Plemmons used that as an example of the feedback he has received. Readers who would say that are obviously living in a bubble and need to expand their horizons. Spend five minutes watching the political commentary on CNN or MSNBC for two or three days during any week—but only while Donald Trump is still president—and witness the vitriol firsthand. Then, spend 10 minutes on any given day reading three or four paragraphs deep into some of the opinion columns in the New York Times—but, again, only while Trump is in office. You’ll realize that my columns by comparison are as mild-mannered as Clark Kent.