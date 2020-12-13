COUMN: A Sunday response to a Friday 5 mention

It would be difficult to ignore my appearance in a recent Friday Five column by this newspaper’s editor, Mark Plemmons. There are, no doubt, a few key points that need clarification.
I’ll start with the statement about my columns being “mean spirited” since Plemmons used that as an example of the feedback he has received. Readers who would say that are obviously living in a bubble and need to expand their horizons. Spend five minutes watching the political commentary on CNN or MSNBC for two or three days during any week—but only while Donald Trump is still president—and witness the vitriol firsthand. Then, spend 10 minutes on any given day reading three or four paragraphs deep into some of the opinion columns in the New York Times—but, again, only while Trump is in office. You’ll realize that my columns by comparison are as mild-mannered as Clark Kent.
I’ll address the other part of the aforementioned statement. To suggest that a single newspaper columnist contributes to political division in this country is downright silly and simple minded. Newspapers have a long tradition of columns and editorial pages with strong opinions. It is, in fact, part of the tradition of a free press. Spend a little time researching journalist H.L. Mencken and you’ll discover that he framed an entire career around strong, often controversial columns, and he’s been dead for over 60 years. Again, it’s a longstanding tradition, and a hallmark of free speech.
Next, Plemmons, in an apparent fit of hyperbole, said that I hate “the New York Times” and “most Democrats” while appearing to “love President Trump.” I’m thinking that Plemmons should start moonlighting as a comedy writer. For the record, I detest the editorials in the New York Times, but that publication still gets my $11 per month for a digital subscription. As far as “hating” Democrats, I have friends and family members who are Democrats. They can’t be blamed for the error of their ways, nor do I shun them. To suggest that I “hate” them is a real knee slapper.
Regarding my supposed love for Trump, I’ve used this space several times to condemn his tweets, his general attitude and his abysmal performance in the first presidential debate this year. Of course, I’ve also stated that Donald Trump was just what the Republican Party needed to combat the viciousness of the Democrats. I’ll stand by that. I’ll also admit to agreeing with 90 to 95 percent of his policy decisions. Results matter.
As far as all of us just getting along, well, that’s part of the problem. Too many conservatives and others who value the traditions of this country have for too long stood by while the moral decay in America has increased decade by decade. Democrats did anything but stand by quietly while Trump implemented more pro-America policies than any president in recent history. The jeers and condemnation by the Dems of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were unprecedented.
Now, suddenly, Joe Biden Democrats want to extend an olive branch and pretend that the last four years of lies, disrespect, attempted coups and millions of dollars in wasted tax dollars via bogus “investigations” never happened. Those who supported Trump and opposed the Biden radicals are supposed to acquiesce with bowed heads and shameful looks, as if support for Trump is an affliction that needs Biden’s guiding hand to overcome. Hogwash.
We’ll see how much “healing” goes on during the next four years. If Democrats win the two Senate seats in Georgia on January 5, then the only healing required will likely never happen, as this country will never get over the damage done by the Biden radicals. Among the possibilities, they plan to pack the Supreme Court to overcome the conservative majority now in place; they plan to enter Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico into statehood; to maintain open borders; to implement major portions of the Green New Deal; to raise taxes; to stifle businesses large and small with government regulations—and on and on.
That is precisely why now is not the time for us all to just “get along.” This country is nearing a tipping point from which there is no return. The Biden radicals plan to rebuild America and take it so far left that they’ve spawned legitimate cries of socialism, Marxism and communism. Getting along with these people is not an option at this point.
Even a mean-spirited, small-town newspaper columnist knows that.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
