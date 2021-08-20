COUMN: Our changing identity

51 of our 100 counties lost population in a decade when we gained 903,905 residents. 9 of the 10 counties that shrank the most are in Eastern Carolina and 9 counties have majority- minority populations. 78 percent of the growth was in the Mecklenburg and Wake metro areas, with Wake becoming the most populous county. Coastal counties also showed increases.

Not only has the population continued to shift to urban and suburban areas but this will also result in a political power shift. Our legislature is charged with using this data to redraw congressional and legislative districts to reflect where people live. We gained a 14th congressional seat, so if divided equally each district should contain 746,711 people. All but two current districts exceed that number so expect big changes in congressional districts when lawmakers present new maps. We will be watching how lawmakers reconfigure the state’s two majority-minority districts, the 1st represented by G.K. Butterfield and the 12th represented by Alma Adams. And while the new data didn’t provide age specifics the advancing age of our population will yield more gray power issues. Politicians know the over 60 group votes in higher numbers than any other.