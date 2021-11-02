COUMN: Public conflicted on housing markets

And you’d be wrong. Only 40% of North Carolinians support a looser approach to zoning, with 60% in opposition to it.

Looking at the subgroups of respondents, I was struck by the extent to which Democrats were reasonably consistent about this. Among North Carolina Democrats, 57% said we should allow the free market to deal with housing costs and 54% said we should change zoning laws to allow more houses per acre. Among Republicans, 77% favored fewer government restrictions on the free market in general but only 31% favored lighter government restrictions on houses per acre. Unaffiliated North Carolinians were almost as conflicted about this issue as Republicans were.

As a longtime advocate of deregulating North Carolina’s housing market — which means, inevitably, allowing developers to offer a wide range of housing options to willing consumers — I found the Elon results disappointing but not surprising.

Over the years, I’ve found that many folks otherwise friendly to free enterprise and hostile to government encroachment see zoning codes in a different light. In their version of events, they enter a housing market already overlaid by lot-size minimums and other rules. They make their choices accordingly, in good faith, opting for neighborhoods with more or less density based on their own preferences.