D.G. MARTIN: Jim Bryan, a doctor for Allan Gurganus

Both found facing retirement to be a challenge. But their responses were very different. Roper simply closed his office and took up a hobby, carving duck decoys, leaving his former patients behind.

Not Jim Bryan. When it came time to retire, he decided to keep on doing what he loved, caring for patients, teaching medical students and mentoring new doctors. He summed it up, “I believe my patients are my responsibility. They need a generalist to follow them through life, and that’s me. Having a primary care champion is the best medicine.”

One of his friends remembered that whenever he drove through Chapel Hill, he “would see Jim taking someone's pulse, giving solace to patients on the Franklin Street sidewalk. It was clear to me, early on, that Jim was a role model who was born to take care of people.”

Bryan took a special interest in providing support and care for people approaching the end of life. He was a founder and longtime active supporter of hospice in North Carolina. UNC’s medical school established a fund in his honor to help finance construction of a UNC hospice inpatient facility in Chatham County.