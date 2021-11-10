D.G. MARTIN: North Carolina Bookwatch’s final season

All good things have to come to an end.

And PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch television program has been a mighty good thing for me, and I hate to see it come to an end.

But it will end with a short season that began last week and features five important writers that every North Carolinian loves or will come to love.

Last Sunday, Nov. 7, columnist Barry Saunders shared some of his favorite stories. Viewers saw him poke fun at himself on TV the same way he does in his columns when he skewers politicians and rich and famous people,

Saunders’ columns were so popular that some people bought the paper just to read his provocative commentary. Nevertheless, the News and Observer had to cut out his column for economic reasons. But when his fans protested, the newspaper thought better of its decision and brought him back,

One of its best decisions ever.