Detailed Cabarrus COVID-19 fatality data brings knowledge

The above rates are most likely even better. We know that COVID-19 cases can be asymptomatic or so minor that the individuals who are positive never get tested. These cases are not counted in the above case fatality rate. If they were included, the case fatality rates would be even lower.

Then there is the issue of comorbidity. Adults of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heat conditions, immunocompromised states, obesity, sickle-cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes. I asked the CHA to remove fatalities involving comorbidities from the age-range data so I could see what the case fatality rate would be for a typical healthy individual without the above conditions; however, I was told this is not something they will do for the Cabarrus data at this time. The CHA did refer me to N.C. data showing that 69% of all statewide COVID-19 fatalities had at least one high-risk underlying health condition. If the same is true of the Cabarrus data, it could result in a case fatality rate as low as .1% for individuals ages 20-64 with no comorbidities; or 99.9% survivability. We cannot know for sure without the CHA running the Cabarrus data. Hopefully, they will revisit this decision.