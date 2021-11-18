Does someone owe you money? Check to see if the state has it

That’s why we need your help.

Even if you don’t think you are owed money, there’s no harm in checking. We have more properties in our possession than there are people in North Carolina, so your odds of having money just waiting to be claimed are much higher than playing the lottery.

Please visit NCCash.com, DST’s official website for unclaimed property. On that site, you can safely search for your name, as well as the names of your friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, church or charitable group to see if you or anyone you know are owed money by the state. Anyone with unclaimed property can file a claim for free at NCCash.com.

If you would prefer to call instead, our unclaimed property hotline is available at 866-NC-CASH1 (866-622-2741). Our knowledgeable staff will be happy to help you search for property and file a claim over the phone.

Searching for property and filing a claim at NCCash.com or via our unclaimed property hotline is always free and secure. If you find unclaimed property that belongs to your friends and family, please let them know how easy it is to file a claim and encourage them to do so.