DON DAVIS: When God calls you had better answer

My firm belief is that God calls Christians to their profession in the same way as preachers. God has a way with putting people where he wants them. We have the option to rebel, but I can tell you from experience, he can make you miserable until you listen and follow his call.

When I retired from the United States Air Force and entered the world of business, I was never satisfied. For, you see, I was running away from the true calling of my life. I fought that call. The financial benefits were good, but happiness just wasn’t there.

In 1990, when I made the announcement that I was leaving my job at Fieldcrest Cannon to go into full-time ministry, I received this note from a wonderful lady in another department.

“Brother Davis, just heard one day this week that you will be leaving us and going into full-time ministry. I came by your office a couple of times but missed you. This Bible verse below is the first thing that came to my spirit when I heard the news.” Signed, “Janice Keever.”

“Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Christ.” (Philippians 1:6) I have carried this note in my Bible ever since I received it and have returned to it for encouragement.

There is one word in this verse that gets my attention, “He.” For the confidence in accepting the call is in him, God. It is not our confidence but is centered in Christ Jesus, our Lord. When Joshua was chosen to lead the people into the Promised Land, Moses told Joshua, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

God also told Joshua, “There shall not be any man able to stand before thee all the days of thy life, as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” The confidence that any of us needs in following God is “He.” Jesus has promised to never forsake us nor to leave us. We do not need anything else.

The second part of Janice’s verse is “Who began a good work in you will carry it on.” When we think of the work the Bible is referring to, it is the same work that Jesus did when he was here on earth. Jesus/disciples must carry the work to completion. The work started by Jesus is our responsibility to complete. This tells me there is no stopping once we have started our journey in following the call of Jesus.

I hold to Philippians 1:6 as a personal Word from God. The question is whether we have faith in Jesus to answer his call? If we give the Lord the opportunity, he will carry on a good work in us and will do it to completion.