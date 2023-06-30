North Carolina lawmakers are in the final stages of negotiating the State’s upcoming budget–and this monumental budget will determine whether thousands of medically-fragile NC residents will be able to access the home care services they need to stay safe and independent in their own homes. Unless the legislature takes immediate action to restore current funding levels, NC’s home care programs will see a devastating 17% funding cut come July 1.

Without legislative action to stabilize home care rates, vulnerable residents will be in jeopardy. A 17% funding cut will impact caregivers’ wages and cause even more of them to choose better-paying jobs elsewhere. Turnover for home health aides is already at 50% mark, and as more caregivers leave the industry, the fewer residents that need this care will be able to access it.

Home health aides and other in-home caregivers play an important role in our society, and they deserve to make fair wages for the work they do. Currently, in-home caregivers can make better wages in hospitals and nursing homes–and even in retail and fast food. Though the home care industry has increased wages in the past few years to keep up with competition from other sectors, inaction will most likely mean a wage cut for home health aides. Such a cut is not sustainable for NC’s frontline workers who are seeking to support themselves and their families. Since 2019, the cost of living in NC has gone up considerably: the inflation rate has gone up 112%, groceries cost on average 65% more, and gas prices have increased 64%.

Home care isn’t just a noble career that keeps vulnerable citizens at home - it is also the most cost-effective choice for NC. The State is looking for ways to balance the budget while still prioritizing the needs of its citizens. Home care is that solution. It is roughly three times cheaper than institutional care. Even with all it brings to the table, home care still does not get the recognition, or more importantly ─ the funding ─ that it deserves.

The NC House and Senate must act quickly to ensure that funding for home care is stabilized. Without action by the end of this month, the 17% funding cut will go into effect July 1. This would leave vulnerable seniors, adults, and children living with disabilities and medical complexities at grave risk of losing access to the home care services they rely on.

The State can make the fiscally responsible decision while simultaneously giving our neighbors the choice to remain safe, healthy, and independent in their own homes. On behalf of all the home care recipients across NC and the caregivers that keep them home, I urge lawmakers to increase funding for home care programs in the upcoming budget. Home care is the future of North Carolina’s healthcare industry ─ it’s time to invest.