FRANCIS KOSTER: Did you know that “Global Warming” and “Climate Change” mean two different things?

When I was growing up in Lakewood, Ohio, our (large) extended family would gather to share Thanksgiving dinner, reconnect with uncles, aunts and cousins, and drive my mom nuts with the bedlam created by a dozen or so kids racing around our small house playing hide-and-seek.

Before the gathering, some of my brothers and sisters were a bit intimidated by the arrival of the not-often-seen uncles, aunts and cousins.

My mom sat us down and said we did not need to be shy with them — just get conversation started by asking them a question like “What do you think about the weather,” and then just sit and listen.

That would not work today, would it? Before long, tension-filled discussions will emerge about whether “global warming” is real. But in this case, emotions will be caused by the fact that almost none of the folks on either side of the argument have any idea what this term means. Do you?

The term global warming was first used in the 1950s. Over the next five decades, people became aware that the average temperature of the entire earth had increased by 1½ degrees Fahrenheit since 1980.

The problem is the word “average,” found in the title of the graph. The “average” is calculated from 32,000 weather stations around the word. To calculate an average, you take all 32,000 numbers, from the coldest to the hottest, add them up, divide them by 32,000, and that is the average. It can be very misleading.

If you look at two images of a dashboard of a car’s tire pressure, you will see they both average 24 PSI. On the right side you will see a flat tire in the right rear, and an almost-ready-to-explode tire in the left front tire. You can see how using “average” can put your family at risk.

If you are arguing with someone who lives in Phoenix, Arizona (111 days over 100 degrees in 2020), and you live in Grand Forks, North Dakota (yearly average temperature of 42 degrees), your personal experience does not match what the scientists mean when they talk about the change in “global annual average temperatures.” Average is a bad metric.

This understatement of risk is what lead the scientists to stop saying “global warming” and begin to use the phrase “climate change” starting in the 1980s.

Climate change counts many things like changes in rainfall, snow, local hot and cold days, humidity, wind speed, ocean temperature, and rising sea levels. The data says we need to act quickly. In 2020, for the first time in our history, the U.S. experienced a record breaking 22 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters. By early January 2022, 193 tornadoes were confirmed in December alone — the greatest number of tornadoes for any December on record. Stop talking about global warming and talk about climate change.

And when the youngsters hanging around your discussion express their anxiety about climate change and its impact on their future, tell them there are a lot of things that they can do to slow down or stop this problem.

You can tell them about programs all around the country that teach kids to plant trees on school grounds, which will help slow climate change. These trees lower local average temperature, provide more comfortable outdoor play spaces, lower school air conditioning costs, and eat up some of the climate changing gases.

A national program called ONETREEPLANTED has created a whole website containing instructions about how to set up a tree planting program, where to get funding for the trees, and curriculum materials that teachers can use to explain the role of trees in the climate change issue.

The city of Portland, Oregon, also has a program called Learning Landscapes that provides trees and instruction to students about how to plant them.

Closer to home, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System works with a group called TreesCharlotte that is dedicated to both teaching about the benefits of trees to the environment and how to successfully plant them. The program has helped students plant over 12,000 trees on school grounds since 2012!

It is time for adults to teach the next generation about the crisis we are in, the correct words to use when talking about it, and what they can do to help solve this problem. You need to teach them to start by planting a tree. Will you?