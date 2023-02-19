Why are they taking my grandkids ability to fish for supper off the table?

One of my strongest happy childhood memories was made when my dad took us kids fishing. My brother and I caught a bunch of fish, and dad taught us to clean the scales off of them so they could be fried. As I handed my mom the results of my first attempt at cleaning fish, I remember her hugging me and saying, “You are growing up.” It was a long time ago, and I still remember it.

Because of new alarms now sounding about scary levels of a well-known category of pollution being found the flesh of freshwater fish, she would not eat my catch today.

According to a report published in January, researchers from Duke University and The Environmental Working Group, eating a single serving of freshwater fish is equivalent to consuming a month’s worth of contaminated drinking water.

This class of pollutants is called PFAS. They have been around for decades, but this new research reveals that they are in locations that we did not expect, and that they are much more destructive in tiny amounts than previously understood. And because of political interference in the regulation of these pollutants, North Carolina has higher concentrations than almost every other state.

The new studies show that exposure to very low levels of PFAS may lead to:

Decreased fertility or increased high blood pressure in pregnant women.

Developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight and accelerated puberty.

Increased risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers.

Interference with the body’s natural hormones.

Increased cholesterol levels and/or risk of obesity.

These chemicals are now found in the blood of 97% of all Americans. Yes — in the blood of you and your kids. Forty studies that examined 30,000 newborns’ belly button tissue found nearly all contained these chemicals — which, among other things, have been shown to reduce a male child’s sperm potency when he becomes 18-21 years old.

Why does this situation exist? Politics and greed.

Once-secret chemical company’s internal memos reveal that as far back as 1950, studies conducted by 3M showed that PFAS chemicals could build up in our blood. By the 1960s, animal studies conducted by 3M and DuPont and kept secret revealed that PFAS chemicals posed health risks. Unknown to most until 2017, chemical manufacturers Chemours knowingly polluted the Cape Fear River with harmful chemicals for more than 30 years. Since the 1980s, dangerously high levels of PFAS flowed into the river, which serves as the drinking water source to more than 300,000 people.

During this time, Chemours made billions in profit while the taxpayers of the city of Wilmington, North Carolina, had to spend $43 million to fix the public water supply so that contamination of customers’ water supplies stopped after it had been going on for decades.

When the Environmental Protection Agency was established under President Richard Nixon in 1970, it cost each American citizen $5 every year. Over 40 years, as doctors became more educated about the danger of pollution to human health, the case for much stronger environmental protection became obvious. Stories like Flint, Michigan’s, lead in drinking water, contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune, which led to high numbers of military children born with birth defects, Love Canal chemical pollution, the discovery of very high cancer rates due to air pollution near oil refineries in Louisiana — I could go on.

In response, over the next 40 years, the funding was gradually increased until it peaked at $33 per citizen in 2010 during President Barack Obama’s time in office.

During President Donald Trump’s presidency, the funding was cut to $24 in 2017. By the end of his presidency, the inflation-adjusted budget was half of what it was 40 years ago.

The damage done to America in general, and North Carolina in particular is stunning. Who have our elected officials been working for?

There are several steps we can all take to protect our families. First, go online and look for water filters that remove PFAS. Secondly, talk to your church or schools and make sure they have them installed for those buildings. And then reach out to your local water system and find out if they are planning on upgrading their system using new federal funding (better hurry — some politicians are trying to cut those funds). And if you want to eat freshwater fish, the fish raised in fish farms are much safer than those caught in polluted lakes.

In our current politically polarized culture, people who favor regulations of pollution are accused of all sorts of “un-American” behavior, like interfering with free markets, and attacking capitalism. Follow the money … these self-proclaimed “patriots” are allowing slow murder to be committed.

My mom has passed after a long and glorious life raising six kids. We need the current generation of parents to step into the void she left.

Will you?